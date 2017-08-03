Rox Split Doubleheader With Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox split a doubleheader with the Mankato MoonDogs Thursday at Joe Faber Field. Mankato took game one by a 2-1 final score, but the Rox got their revenge in game two with a 3-2 win.

Matt Tarantino was 2-5 in the game one loss for St. Cloud, but the Rox left 11 runners on base. Cameron Eden was the hero for the Rox in game two, smashing a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.