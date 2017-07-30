Rox Split Double-Header

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud Rox won game one 10-3 and lost game two 4-3 Saturday afternoon against the Duluth Huskies.

in game one Rox Starter and winning pitcher, Jake Stevenson went four innings giving up zero runs and just one hit.

Both teams struggled to score early in the contest. It wasn't until the 5th inning when Rox catcher, Brendan Illies singled and drove in 1st baseman, Cameron Blaquiere to break the dead-lock.

After the Rox opened the scoring they added to it quickly adding four runs in the 5th, one in the 6th, and five in the 7th.

Illies led the team with three hits and two RBI's, and two runs.

Game two the Rox outhit the Huskies, but struggled to get runs across the plate.

In the 3rd inning multiple walks and timely hitting saw the visiting Huskies striek first with four runs.

St. Cloud pulled within one in the 5th with three runs of their own.

The best chance for the Rox to tie the game came in the 6th inning with runners on 1st and 2nd. The Huskies pitcher got a strike-out to end the threat.

Rox pitcher Kenny Seanz was the losing pitcher. He went three innings and gave up four runs on two hits and had four strikeouts.