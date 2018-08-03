Rox Shut Out Rochester Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox blanked the Rochester Honkers 2-0 Thursday night at Mayo Field. The Rox are now 14-13 on the second half of the season, with nine games left on the 2018 schedule.

Will Warren got the win for St. Cloud, tossing eight innings of one-hit ball while walking three and striking out eight Honkers. Finn Del Bonta-Smith picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Landon Stephens finished 1-3 and scored both of St. Cloud's runs, while Ryan Weisenberg charted the game's lone RBI for the Rox.

The Rox trail Duluth by five games in the North Division standings and are 30-33 overall. St. Cloud will try for the series sweep Friday night in Rochester.

The first pitch of Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.