Rox Shut Out Larks Monday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Bismarck Larks 4-0 Monday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The Rox are now 12-7 on the season.

St. Cloud starting pitcher Ryan Shreve went six shutout innings to earn the win, and Kyle Boser shut down the Larks for the final three innings. On the season, Boser has pitched 14.2 innings and has allowed no runs and just one hit.

Five Rox players posted multi-hit games, including Shane Selman, who went 3-4 with a double and a run batted in.

The Rox will play at Bismarck again Tuesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.