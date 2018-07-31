Rox Shut Down LaCrosse Monday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the LaCrosse Loggers 5-1 Monday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The Rox have now won four straight games.

Marshall Gilbert paced the Rox offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles, while also driving in two runs. Connor Aube, Bobby Seymour and Jack Barrie each had a pair of hits in the Rox win.

John Matthews earned the win for St. Cloud, pitching 6.2 innings while allowing just one run on four hits while striking out six and walking three Loggers.

The Rox improve to 13-10 on the second half of the season and trail Duluth by four games in the North Division standings. St. Cloud currently sits at 29-30 overall this season.

The Rox will host LaCrosse again Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.