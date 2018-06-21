Rox Come Back To Beat Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox rallied to beat Mankato 8-4 Wednesday night in front of 2,424 fans at Joe Faber Field. The Rox improve to 12-10 on the season, four games behind Duluth in the North Division standings.

St. Cloud fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but scored two runs in the fourth inning and exploded for six runs in the fifth to pull away for the win.

Ben Carew, Ryan Davis and Connor Aube each knocked in a pair of runs for the Rox in the win.