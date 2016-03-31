Rox Add Four Players To Roster

The St. Cloud Rox added four more players to their 2016 roster Wednesday afternoon. The Rox now have 21 players on the roster for the upcoming season.

Signing with the Rox Wednesday were Georgia Tech pitchers Burton Dulaney and Bobby Gauvreau, South Dakota State catcher Luke Ringhofer and outfielder TJ Friedl of the University of Nevada-Reno.

The Rox open their 2016 season on May 31st in Waterloo, Iowa against the Bucks. The home opener is scheduled for June 4th at Joe Faber Field.