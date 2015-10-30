ROCORI To Face Hermantown In State Football Quarterfinal Friday

The ROCORI Spartans will take on the Hermantown Hawks Friday night at Brainerd in a state tournament quarterfinal matchup. The Hawks are 10-0 this season, while the Spartans check in at 8-3.

ROCORI's playoff run has included wins over Little Falls, Detroit Lakes and Willmar. Hermantown topped North Branch and Princeton on their way to the tournament.

The Hawks average 47.3 points per game and allow only 8.9 points per game, while ROCORI averages 27.6 and allows 19.6.

Friday's game can be heard on WJON.com beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.