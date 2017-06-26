Rochester Downs Rox Sunday

The Rochester Honkers beat the St. Cloud Rox 10-8 Sunday at Mayo Field. The Rox fall to 18-9 on the season, and currently trail Waterloo by 1.5 games in the Northwoods League North Division.

The Rox got home runs from Matt Tarantino, Ricardo Sanchez and Brad Mathiowetz. Jack Cushing took the loss for St. Cloud after allowing five runs on eight hits in five innings of work.

The Rox will host Rochester Monday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 KXSS.