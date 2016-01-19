Prep Sports Scores And Schedule- Tuesday
Sauk Rapids-Rice improved to 3-14 on the season with a 4-1 win over North Branch Monday night at Sports Arena East. The Storm will host the Central Lakes Conference-leading Apollo Eagles Tuesday night (AM 1390 The Fan).
Elsewhere, the Apollo Eagles boys basketball team improved to 9-6 with a 71-47 win over Hibbing at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
TONIGHT:
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ River Lakes
Brainerd @ Sartell
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Cathedral @ Little Falls
Boys Basketball
Sartell @ St. Michael-Albertville
Brainerd @ ROCORI
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Mora @ Cathedral
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Albany
Cambridge @ Tech
Apollo @ Alexandria
Becker @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Swanville
Girls Hockey
Sartell @ Brainerd
Northern Lakes @ St. Cloud