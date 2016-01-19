Prep Sports Scores And Schedule- Tuesday

Sauk Rapids-Rice improved to 3-14 on the season with a 4-1 win over North Branch Monday night at Sports Arena East. The Storm will host the Central Lakes Conference-leading Apollo Eagles Tuesday night (AM 1390 The Fan).

Elsewhere, the Apollo Eagles boys basketball team improved to 9-6 with a 71-47 win over Hibbing at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

TONIGHT:

Boys Hockey

Alexandria @ River Lakes

Brainerd @ Sartell

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Fergus Falls @ Tech

Cathedral @ Little Falls

Boys Basketball

Sartell @ St. Michael-Albertville

Brainerd @ ROCORI

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Mora @ Cathedral

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Albany

Cambridge @ Tech

Apollo @ Alexandria

Becker @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Swanville

Girls Hockey

Sartell @ Brainerd

Northern Lakes @ St. Cloud