Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Sartell 5-0 Thursday night at Bernick's Arena. Noah Bissett paced the win for St. Cloud with a hat trick, and Soren Falloon made 14 saves to earn the shutout.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS HOCKEY 
St. Cloud 5, Sartell 0
Brainerd 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
River Lakes 7, Willmar 2
Delano 8, Cathedral 4

GIRLS HOCKEY 
Willmar 3, River Lakes 2

FRIDAY
Thief River Falls @ St. Cloud
Roseau @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids

GIRLS BASKETBALL 
Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Fergus Falls 55
Willmar 42, Tech 29
Brainerd 65, ROCORI 31
Alexandria 81, Apollo 55

FRIDAY
Foley @ Cathedral 6 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL 
FRIDAY
Apollo @ Willmar
Sartell @ Brainerd
ROCORI @ Tech
Foley @ Cathedral

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top