Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Sartell 5-0 Thursday night at Bernick's Arena. Noah Bissett paced the win for St. Cloud with a hat trick, and Soren Falloon made 14 saves to earn the shutout.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Cloud 5, Sartell 0
Brainerd 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
River Lakes 7, Willmar 2
Delano 8, Cathedral 4
GIRLS HOCKEY
Willmar 3, River Lakes 2
FRIDAY
Thief River Falls @ St. Cloud
Roseau @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Fergus Falls 55
Willmar 42, Tech 29
Brainerd 65, ROCORI 31
Alexandria 81, Apollo 55
FRIDAY
Foley @ Cathedral 6 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
Apollo @ Willmar
Sartell @ Brainerd
ROCORI @ Tech
Foley @ Cathedral