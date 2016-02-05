Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team topped Willmar 7-1 Thursday night at Sports Arena East. Cameron Bauer paced the Storm with a hat trick in the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Cathedral 4, Alexandria 0
Keegan Karki 21 SV SO
Jared Klein 2G, 1A
-Apollo 7, Brainerd 3
B. Bissett 1G, 2A
Skyler Rieland 2G
- Tech 5, River Lakes 2
- Fergus Falls 6, Sartell 4
Boys Basketball
Alexandria 71, Apollo 54
ROCORI 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70
Cathedral 55, Little Falls 46
FRIDAY
Sartell @ Apollo
Brainerd @ Tech AM 1390-the Fan
Girls Basketball
Annandale 59, Sartell 40
Fergus Falls 57, Tech 53
Willmar 58, ROCORI 27
Little Falls 69, Cathedral 64
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 1, Alexandria 0