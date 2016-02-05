Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team topped Willmar 7-1 Thursday night at Sports Arena East. Cameron Bauer paced the Storm with a hat trick in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Cathedral 4, Alexandria 0

Keegan Karki 21 SV SO

Jared Klein 2G, 1A

-Apollo 7, Brainerd 3

B. Bissett 1G, 2A

Skyler Rieland 2G

- Tech 5, River Lakes 2

- Fergus Falls 6, Sartell 4

Boys Basketball

Alexandria 71, Apollo 54

ROCORI 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70

Cathedral 55, Little Falls 46

FRIDAY

Sartell @ Apollo

Brainerd @ Tech AM 1390-the Fan

Girls Basketball

Annandale 59, Sartell 40

Fergus Falls 57, Tech 53

Willmar 58, ROCORI 27

Little Falls 69, Cathedral 64

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud 1, Alexandria 0