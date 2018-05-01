Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Tech Tigers baseball team split a pair of games with Willmar on Monday afternoon at the MAC. The Tigers are now 1-3 on the season.
Tech had a hard time getting the bats going in game one, managing just three hits in an 11-0 loss. Austin Nikolas, Easton Maselter and Andrew Nefs each had singles in the game. The Cardinals pounded out 11 hits and drew three walks on their way to the win.
Drew Bulson paced the Tigers' offense in game two with a pair of hits and four runs batted in, while Maselter added a home run.
ELSEWHERE:
Melrose 6, Cathedral 3
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Fergus Falls @ Tech x2
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria x2
Apollo @ ROCORI x2
Brainerd @ Sartell x2
Milaca @ Cathedral
SOFTBALL
Willmar 13, Apollo 3
Willmar 15, Apollo 0
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Brainerd @ Sartell
Alexandria @ SR-R
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Apollo @ ROCORI
Cathedral @ Milaca