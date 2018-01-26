Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The St. Cloud Boys Hockey team beat Alexandria 4-3 Thursday night at the Runestone Community Center. St. Cloud's Brad Amundson scored the game-winning goal at 13:42.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1

FRIDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Luverne @ Cathedral

Boys Basketball

Cathedral 82, Little Falls 48

FRIDAY

ROCORI @ Fergus Falls

Sartell @ Willmar

Alexandria @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Cathedral @ Becker

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 72, ROCORI 24

Sartell 53, Willmar 48

Brainerd 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Alexandria 66, Tech 34

FRIDAY

Cathedral @ Mora

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1

FRIDAY

Storm N Sabres @ Roseau

St. Cloud @ Thief River Falls