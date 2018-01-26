Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The St. Cloud Boys Hockey team beat Alexandria 4-3 Thursday night at the Runestone Community Center. St. Cloud's Brad Amundson scored the game-winning goal at 13:42.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1
FRIDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Luverne @ Cathedral
Boys Basketball
Cathedral 82, Little Falls 48
FRIDAY
ROCORI @ Fergus Falls
Sartell @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Cathedral @ Becker
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 72, ROCORI 24
Sartell 53, Willmar 48
Brainerd 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Alexandria 66, Tech 34
FRIDAY
Cathedral @ Mora
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1
FRIDAY
Storm N Sabres @ Roseau
St. Cloud @ Thief River Falls