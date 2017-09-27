Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 26th
The Cathedral girls soccer team topped St. John's Prep 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 6-3-1 on the season. The Crusaders out-shot St. John's Prep 21-3 in the win.
Anika Wirth, Sofia Boyle and Alexandra Illies all scored goals in the win for Cathedral.
ELSEWHERE:
Willmar 3, Rocori 0
Sartell 3, Alexandria 2
Tech 3, Fergus Falls 1
Brainerd 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
BOYS SOCCER
Willmar 7, Rocori 0
Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Tech 5, Fergus Falls 0
Sartell 4, Alexandria 1
Cathedral 2, St. John’s Prep 0
VOLLEYBALL
Brainerd 3, Sartell 2
Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Rocori 1