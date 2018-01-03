Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 2nd
The St. Cloud Ice Breakers beat River Lakes 3-0 Tuesday night at the MAC. The Ice Breakers are now 11-4-1 on the season with the win, while the Stars fall to 6-10 after the loss.
Allie Cornelius scored a pair of goals and added a beautiful assist on a Brooke Arvidson goal, while Gabbie Rud notched three assists. Emily Musielwicz made 21 saves to earn the shutout in net for St. Cloud.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elk River 78, Tech 75
Willmar 74, Becker 49
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Cloud 6, Rogers 0
- Brad Amundson hat trick
Pine City 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
- Daymin Dodge G for SRR
River Lakes 4, Litchfield 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Apollo 70, Becker 65
Cathedral 63, Kimball 47
- Megan Voit (Cathedral) 15 pts