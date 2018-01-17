Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 16th
The Cathedral boys basketball team beat Albany 63-56 in overtime Tuesday night. The Crusaders were led by Mitch Plombon's 24 points, while Michael Schaefer added 22 in the win.
The Crusaders are now 10-2 on the season and will play at Zimmerman on Friday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Delano 52
Monticello 78, Apollo 59
Fergus Falls 75, Sartell 59
Luke Tillotson (SAR) 19 points
Boys Hockey
Sartell 3, Little Falls 2
Dylan Michaud (SAR) GWG at 9:10 of 3rd
STMA 3, St. Cloud 0
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres 7, Willmar 1
Brooke Walters (SSR) 4G, 1A
Girls Basketball
Apollo 94, ROCORI 60
Willmar 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Sartell 56, Tech 30
Lexie Winter (SAR) 12 points