Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 16th

The Cathedral boys basketball team beat Albany 63-56 in overtime Tuesday night. The Crusaders were led by Mitch Plombon's 24 points, while Michael Schaefer added 22 in the win.

The Crusaders are now 10-2 on the season and will play at Zimmerman on Friday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Delano 52

Monticello 78, Apollo 59

Fergus Falls 75, Sartell 59

Luke Tillotson (SAR) 19 points

Boys Hockey

Sartell 3, Little Falls 2

Dylan Michaud (SAR) GWG at 9:10 of 3rd

STMA 3, St. Cloud 0

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres 7, Willmar 1

Brooke Walters (SSR) 4G, 1A