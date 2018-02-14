Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 13th
The River Lakes Stars girls hockey team is headed to the Section 6A championship game after a 3-2 overtime win at Fergus Falls Tuesday night. The Stars will play against Alexandria Thursday night with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
River Lakes trailed 2-0 heading into the third period before goals from Bree Griffin and Kianna Roeske sent the game to overtime. Brianna Deming scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into the extra period to give River Lakes the win.
Elsewhere in girls hockey, the St. Cloud Ice Breakers fell 3-2 at Roseau in the Section 8AA semifinals.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Sartell 2, Monticello 1
St. Cloud 8, Breck 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker/Big Lake 0
Holy Family Catholic 6, Cathedral 3
Boys Basketball
Willmar 67, ROCORI 57
Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Apollo 55
Fergus Falls 59, Tech 46
Alexandria 65, Sartell 41
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 70, Tech 43
Alexandria 60, Sartell 49
Apollo 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 50
Cathedral 58, Pine City 56