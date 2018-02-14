Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 13th

The River Lakes Stars girls hockey team is headed to the Section 6A championship game after a 3-2 overtime win at Fergus Falls Tuesday night. The Stars will play against Alexandria Thursday night with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

River Lakes trailed 2-0 heading into the third period before goals from Bree Griffin and Kianna Roeske sent the game to overtime. Brianna Deming scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into the extra period to give River Lakes the win.

Elsewhere in girls hockey, the St. Cloud Ice Breakers fell 3-2 at Roseau in the Section 8AA semifinals.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sartell 2, Monticello 1

St. Cloud 8, Breck 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker/Big Lake 0

Holy Family Catholic 6, Cathedral 3

Boys Basketball

Willmar 67, ROCORI 57

Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Apollo 55

Fergus Falls 59, Tech 46

Alexandria 65, Sartell 41