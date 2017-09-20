Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The #10 Cathedral volleyball team topped Litchfield 3-0 Tuesday night to improve to 13-1 on the season. The Crusaders swept with set scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-17.

Gabby Heying led the Crusaders with 14 kills, while Abby Medelberg added 20 digs.

ELSEWHERE:

Willmar 3, Sartell 0

Brainerd 3, Apollo 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0

Rocori 3, Alexandria 0

BOYS SOCCER

Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Rocori 4, Fergus Falls 1

Alexandria 2, Apollo 2 (TIE)

Tech 1, Brainerd 0

St. John’s Prep 3, Minnewaska 0

Cathedral 9, Becker 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell 3, Becker 1

Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Brainerd 2, Tech 0

Fergus Falls 7, ROCORI 1

Apollo 3, Alexandria 1

