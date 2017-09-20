Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The #10 Cathedral volleyball team topped Litchfield 3-0 Tuesday night to improve to 13-1 on the season. The Crusaders swept with set scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-17.
Gabby Heying led the Crusaders with 14 kills, while Abby Medelberg added 20 digs.
ELSEWHERE:
Willmar 3, Sartell 0
Brainerd 3, Apollo 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0
Rocori 3, Alexandria 0
BOYS SOCCER
Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Rocori 4, Fergus Falls 1
Alexandria 2, Apollo 2 (TIE)
Tech 1, Brainerd 0
St. John’s Prep 3, Minnewaska 0
Cathedral 9, Becker 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Sartell 3, Becker 1
Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Brainerd 2, Tech 0
Fergus Falls 7, ROCORI 1
Apollo 3, Alexandria 1
