Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Cathedral girls soccer team picked up a 1-0 win over Zimmerman Tuesday night to improve to 2-1 in Granite Ridge Conference competition. Maddy Chop scored the lone goal for the Crusaders.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Sartell 3, Alexandria 0

Tech 5, Fergus Falls 0

Apollo 4, Mound-Westonka 1

Willmar 8, ROCORI 3

Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids 1

Sartell 1, Alexandria 0

Willmar 5, ROCORI 2

Cathedral 1, Zimmerman 0

VOLLEYBALL

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

ROCORI 3, Fergus Falls 0

Tech 3, Brainerd 0

Maple Lake 3, Sartell 0

Alexandria 3, Apollo 0

Cathedral 3, Albany 0