Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Cathedral girls soccer team picked up a 1-0 win over Zimmerman Tuesday night to improve to 2-1 in Granite Ridge Conference competition. Maddy Chop scored the lone goal for the Crusaders.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS SOCCER
Sartell 3, Alexandria 0
Tech 5, Fergus Falls 0
Apollo 4, Mound-Westonka 1
Willmar 8, ROCORI 3
Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids 1
Sartell 1, Alexandria 0
Willmar 5, ROCORI 2
Cathedral 1, Zimmerman 0
VOLLEYBALL
Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
ROCORI 3, Fergus Falls 0
Tech 3, Brainerd 0
Maple Lake 3, Sartell 0
Alexandria 3, Apollo 0
Cathedral 3, Albany 0