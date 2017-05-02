Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, May 2nd
The Tech Tiger baseball team looks to stay undefeated when they head to Fergus Falls Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader with the Otters. The Tigers enter the twin-bill with a 6-0 record and have outscored their opponents 59-4 on the season.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell @ Apollo DH
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd DH
Alexandria @ Rocori
Mora @ Cathedral
SOFTBALL
Fergus Falls @ Tech DH
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd DH
Apollo @ Sartell DH
Rocori @ Alexandria
Becker @ Cathedral