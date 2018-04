The St. Cloud boys hockey team will play at Rogers on Tuesday night. St. Cloud is off to a 7-2 start to the season, including a 2-1 record at the Schwan Cup over the holiday break.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Tech @ Elk River

Willmar @ Becker

Boys Hockey

River Lakes @ Litchfield

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Pine City

Girls Basketball

Delano @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Becker @ Apollo

Cathedral @ Kimball

Girls Hockey

River Lakes @ St. Cloud ON WJON