Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 16th
The Sauk Centre Mainstreeters beat the Cathedral girls basketball team 76-37 Monday night in Sauk Centre. The loss drops the Crusaders to 11-2 on the season.
Cathedral will play at Albany Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:15.
TUESDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 7:15
Apollo @ ROCORI 7:15
Tech @ Sartell 7:15
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Delano 7 PM
Sartell @ Fergus Falls 7:15 PM
Apollo @ Monticello 7:15 PM
Albany @ Cathedral 7:15 PM
Girls Hockey
Willmar @ Storm N Sabres
Boys Hockey
Sartell @ Little Falls
STMA @ St. Cloud