Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 9th

A full slate of local prep sports are on tap in the St. Cloud metro area, including a boys basketball rivalry game between Tech and Apollo. The Tigers will take on the Eagles at Apollo High School and the game can be heard on WJON beginning at 7:20 PM.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROCORI @ Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Tech @ Apollo

Albany @ Cathedral

BOYS HOCKEY

Breckenridge @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Morris/Benson @ River Lakes

Tech @ Becker/Big Lake

Northern Lakes @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Apollo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROCORI @ Zimmerman

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Rogers @ Tech

Cathedral @ Albany

GIRLS HOCKEY

Sartell @ St Cloud

Northern Lakes @ River Lakes