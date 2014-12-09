Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 9th
A full slate of local prep sports are on tap in the St. Cloud metro area, including a boys basketball rivalry game between Tech and Apollo. The Tigers will take on the Eagles at Apollo High School and the game can be heard on WJON beginning at 7:20 PM.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCORI @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Tech @ Apollo
Albany @ Cathedral
BOYS HOCKEY
Breckenridge @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Morris/Benson @ River Lakes
Tech @ Becker/Big Lake
Northern Lakes @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Apollo
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCORI @ Zimmerman
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Rogers @ Tech
Cathedral @ Albany
GIRLS HOCKEY
Sartell @ St Cloud
Northern Lakes @ River Lakes