Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 9th

A full slate of local prep sports are on tap in the St. Cloud metro area, including a boys basketball rivalry game between Tech and Apollo. The Tigers will take on the Eagles at Apollo High School and the game can be heard on WJON beginning at 7:20 PM.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROCORI @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Tech @ Apollo
Albany @ Cathedral

BOYS HOCKEY

Breckenridge @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Morris/Benson @ River Lakes
Tech @ Becker/Big Lake
Northern Lakes @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Apollo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROCORI @ Zimmerman
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Rogers @ Tech
Cathedral @ Albany

GIRLS HOCKEY

Sartell @ St Cloud
Northern Lakes @ River Lakes

