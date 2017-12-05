Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 5th

The Sartell boys hockey team will welcome River Lakes to Bernick's Arena Tuesday night. The Sabres are 2-0 so far this season, while River Lakes checks in at 1-1.

ELSEWHERE: 

Girls Basketball 
Monday 
Albany 73, ROCORI 30
Tuesday
Foley @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Big Lake @ Apollo
Sartell @ Cathedral
ROCORI @ Monticello
Cambridge-Isanti @ Tech

Boys Basketball 
Fergus Falls @ ROCORI
Melrose @ Sartell
Tech @ Alexandria

Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Girls Hockey 
Ice Breakers @ Willmar
Sartell @ River Lakes

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top