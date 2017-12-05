Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 5th
The Sartell boys hockey team will welcome River Lakes to Bernick's Arena Tuesday night. The Sabres are 2-0 so far this season, while River Lakes checks in at 1-1.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Monday
Albany 73, ROCORI 30
Tuesday
Foley @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Big Lake @ Apollo
Sartell @ Cathedral
ROCORI @ Monticello
Cambridge-Isanti @ Tech
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls @ ROCORI
Melrose @ Sartell
Tech @ Alexandria
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Girls Hockey
Ice Breakers @ Willmar
Sartell @ River Lakes