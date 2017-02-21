Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday
The St. Cloud boys hockey team will travel to St. Michael Tuesday night to begin the Section 8AA playoffs. The Knights beat St. Cloud 6-2 in their first meeting back in mid-December.
Tonight's Section 8AA playoff game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45, with puck drop slated for 7.
ELSEWHERE:
6A
River Lakes @ Sartell
Prairie Center @ Cathedral
5A
Legacy Christian @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sartell @Fergus Falls
Brainerd @ Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Rocori
Cathedral @ Albany
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Apollo @ Brainerd
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Albany