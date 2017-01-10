Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday
The Tech Tigers boys basketball team will take on the Apollo Eagles tonight on WJON. The Tigers are 10-1 overall this season and 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Eagles are 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the CLC.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:15.
ELSEWHERE:
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Alexandria @ Rocori (postponed)
Zimmerman @ Cathedral
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sartell @ Little Falls
Moorhead @ Tech
Apollo @ Foley
BOYS HOCKEY
Monticello @ Cathedral (postponed to February 7)
St. Cloud @ River Lakes (postponed)
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Little Falls
GIRLS HOCKEY
River Lakes @ St. Cloud (postponed)
Buffalo @ Sartell