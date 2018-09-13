Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 13th

The Apollo boys soccer team will host the Brainerd Warriors Thursday night at Michie Field in their 2018 home opener. The Eagles are 3-0-1 so far this season, while the Warriors check in at 3-1 so far this year.

The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Willmar @ Sartell 5 PM

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Rocori @ Alexandria 7 PM

Apollo @ Brainerd 7 PM

Little Falls @ Cathedral 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Sartell @ Willmar 5 PM

Cathedral @ Little Falls 5 PM

Alexandria @ Rocori 530 PM

Volleyball

Brainerd @ Rocori

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Foley @ Cathedral