Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, October 12th
The boys soccer section playoffs heat up Thursday night with five local teams kicking off their postseason. The girls playoffs also begin on Thursday with five matchups set to take place.
BOYS SOCCER
Rocori @ St. John’s Prep 4 PM
Little Falls @ Apollo 4:30 PM
Melrose @ Sartell 5 PM
Buffalo @ Tech 7 PM (SCSU)
Minnewaska @ Cathedral 7 PM (Whitney)
GIRLS SOCCER
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4:30 PM
Rocori @ Cathedral (Whitney) 5 PM
Tech @ Elk River 7 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Apollo 7 PM
VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello
Tech @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Albany