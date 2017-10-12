Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, October 12th

The boys soccer section playoffs heat up Thursday night with five local teams kicking off their postseason. The girls playoffs also begin on Thursday with five matchups set to take place.

BOYS SOCCER

Rocori @ St. John’s Prep 4 PM

Little Falls @ Apollo 4:30 PM

Melrose @ Sartell 5 PM

Buffalo @ Tech 7 PM (SCSU)

Minnewaska @ Cathedral 7 PM (Whitney)

GIRLS SOCCER

Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4:30 PM

Rocori @ Cathedral (Whitney) 5 PM

Tech @ Elk River 7 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Apollo 7 PM

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello

Tech @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Albany