Prep Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 17th

Jay Caldwell

The Tech Tiger girls basketball team will host the Sartell Sabres Thursday night in a Central Lakes Conference battle. The two teams met on November 29th, with the Tigers picking up a hard-fought 59-56 win.

Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:00.

ELSEWHERE: 

Girls Basketball
Rocori @ Apollo

Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Willmar @ St. Cloud

Girls Hockey
Alexandria @ River Lakes 6 PM
Storm N Sabres @ Brainerd/Little Falls

