Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday
The Sartell Sabres boys hockey team will take on the St. Cloud cooperative team Thursday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Sabres are 3-0-2 on the season, while St. Cloud checks in at 1-2-1.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids- Rice
Tech @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Apollo
Bemidji @ Sartell
Albany @ ROCORI
Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Willmar
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud @ Totino-Grace
River Lakes @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Big Lake