Prep Softball Playoff Scoreboard – Thursday

The Cathedral Crusader softball team staved off elimination with a pair of wins in the Sub-Section 6AA playoffs Thursday at Waite Park. The Crusaders beat Pierz 9-1 and Royalton 10-2 to advance.

Megan Voit earned the win in game one for Cathedral with an 11-strikeout performance, while Brooke Arvidson paced the offense with five runs batted in.

Kateri Fischer matched Voit's strikeout total in her game two win for CHS, while Maddy Chopp drove in a pair of runs.

Cathedral is now 18-6 on the season overall and 3-1 in the postseason, with the team's only loss a nine inning, 1-0 loss to Annandale in their second playoff game.

CHS will take on Holdingford at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening in Waite Park.

ELSEWHERE:

The Apollo Eagles saw their season come to an end with a 14-4 loss to the Zimmerman Thunder in Section 5AAA. The Eagles season comes to a close with a 1-18 record.

The Rocori Spartans have advanced in the 5AAA tournament with a 5-4 win over Willmar. The Spartans will play against Willmar at 5 p.m on Tuesday.