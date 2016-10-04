Prep Soccer Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral boys soccer team topped Sauk Rapids 3-1 in a Monday night match at Sauk Rapids. The win is the sixth in a row for the Crusaders, improving CHS to 8-3-1 overall.

ELSEWHERE:

MONDAY

Tech 4, St. Michael- Albertville 0

TUESDAY

Willmar @ Sartell 5 PM

Apollo @ Brainerd 7 PM

ROCORI @ Alexandria 7 PM

Girls Soccer

TUESDAY

St. John’s Prep @ Melrose 4 PM

Sartell @ Willmar 5 PM

Alexandria @ ROCORI 5:30 PM

Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM

Little Falls @ Cathedral 7:00

Sauk Rapids @ Tech 7:30