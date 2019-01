The Cathedral boys soccer team beat DeLaSalle 2-1 in overtime Thursday night in its first game of the season.

McCray Drong scored for the Crusaders in the first half, with the assist credited to Cole Tetrault. Jake Manar scored the game-winner in overtime, assisted by Noah Amundson.

ELSEWHERE :

Mound Westonka 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Rocori 9, Hutchinson 0

Girls Soccer

Champlain Park 12, Apollo 0

Hutchinson 4, Rocori 0

Buffalo 7, Tech 0

Sartell 3, Princeton 2