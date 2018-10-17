Prep Soccer Results: Tuesday, October 17th

The Sartell Sabres girls soccer team defeated Detroit Lakes 3-0 Monday night to advance to the section championship. They will face Bemidji on Thursday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Reese Kloetzer, Jenna Eibes and Alex Erickson notched goals for the Sabres, while Emma Janu made six saves in net for Sartell to earn the shutout.

Bemidji advanced to the section final by defeating Cathedral 3-0.

BOYS SOCCER:

Cole Tetrault and McCray Drong scored goals for Cathedral but it wasn't enough as the Crusaders fell 4-2 to Bemidji in the Section 8A sub-section final. The Crusaders season ends with a record of 14-4.

Elsewhere, Sartel l beat Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 1-0 to advance to the section final against Bemidji on Thursday.

In Section 8AA the Tech Tigers advanced to the state tournament with a shootout win over Maple Grove. The state tournament takes place next week.