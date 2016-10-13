Prep Soccer Playoffs Heat Up Thursday

The Tech Tigers boys soccer team will try to continue their undefeated season Thursday night when they host the Rogers Royals in the opening game of the Section 8AA playoffs.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a record of 16-0, including a 7-1 win over Rogers on October 1st.

ELSEWHERE:

Section 8AA

#6 St. Michael-Albertville @ #3 Maple Grove

#7 Elk River/Zimmerman @ #2 Moorhead

#5 Brainerd @ #4 Buffalo

Section 8A

TUESDAY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. John's Prep 2 (SO)

Fergus Falls 5, TrekNorth 1

Melrose 4, Minnewaska 1

THURSDAY

#S7 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #S2 Apollo

#S6 Alexandria @ #S3 Sartell

#S5 Little Falls @ #S4 ROCORI

#S9 Melrose @ #S1 Cathedral

#N5 Crookston @ #N4 East Grand Forks

#N8 Fergus Falls @ #N1 Bemidji

#N6 Pelican Rapids @ #N3 Detroit Lakes

#N7 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley @ #N2 Hillcrest Academy