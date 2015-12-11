Prep Scores and Schedule

Dave Overlund

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team earned their first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Mora 4-1 at Sports Arena East. Senior defenseman Dean Marlin led the Storm with two goals and two asssits in the win.

ELSEWHERE: 
Boys Hockey 
Tech 3, Willmar 2
Alexandria 6, Fergus Falls 2
FRIDAY 
Becker @ Tech
Apollo @ Sartell
Delano @ Cathedral

Girls Hockey 
Storm 'N Sabres 2, St. Cloud 1 (OT)
Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 1

Girls Basketball 
Fergus Falls 61, Sauk Rapids 48
Brainerd 72, ROCORI 54
Little Falls 53, Sartell 50
Willmar 57, Tech 44
Alexandria 75, Apollo 39
Cathedral  47, Foley 35
FRIDAY 
Tech @ Buffalo
Cathedral @ Howard Lake

Boys Basketball 
FRIDAY
Willmar @ Apollo
Tech @ ROCORI
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd @ Sartell

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top