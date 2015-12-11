Prep Scores and Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team earned their first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Mora 4-1 at Sports Arena East. Senior defenseman Dean Marlin led the Storm with two goals and two asssits in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Tech 3, Willmar 2

Alexandria 6, Fergus Falls 2

FRIDAY

Becker @ Tech

Apollo @ Sartell

Delano @ Cathedral

Girls Hockey

Storm 'N Sabres 2, St. Cloud 1 (OT)

Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 1

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 61, Sauk Rapids 48

Brainerd 72, ROCORI 54

Little Falls 53, Sartell 50

Willmar 57, Tech 44

Alexandria 75, Apollo 39

Cathedral 47, Foley 35

FRIDAY

Tech @ Buffalo

Cathedral @ Howard Lake

Boys Basketball

FRIDAY

Willmar @ Apollo

Tech @ ROCORI

Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd @ Sartell