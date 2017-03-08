Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday

Dave Overlund

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm saw their season come to an end Tuesday night with a 72-71 loss to Detroit Lakes. The Storm finish the season with a 12-15 record.

ELSEWHERE: 

Section 8AAA Boys Basketball
Bemidji 83, Sartell 68

Section 5AAA Boys Basketball 
Rocori 62, Apollo 47
Saturday
Monticello vs Big Lake 6 PM
Rocori vs Zimmerman 7:30 PM

Section 8AAAA Boys Basketball 
Tech 65, Buffalo 56 (OT)
Saturday 
Elk River vs Maple Grove 2 PM
Rogers vs Tech 3:30 PM

Section 6AA Sub Section Final 
Rush City 36, Cathedral 30

