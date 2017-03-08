Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm saw their season come to an end Tuesday night with a 72-71 loss to Detroit Lakes. The Storm finish the season with a 12-15 record.
ELSEWHERE:
Section 8AAA Boys Basketball
Bemidji 83, Sartell 68
Section 5AAA Boys Basketball
Rocori 62, Apollo 47
Saturday
Monticello vs Big Lake 6 PM
Rocori vs Zimmerman 7:30 PM
Section 8AAAA Boys Basketball
Tech 65, Buffalo 56 (OT)
Saturday
Elk River vs Maple Grove 2 PM
Rogers vs Tech 3:30 PM
Section 6AA Sub Section Final
Rush City 36, Cathedral 30