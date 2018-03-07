Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, March 6th

The seventh-seeded Moorhead Spuds upset the second-seeded Tech Tigers 92-83 in overtime Tuesday night at Tech High School in the opening round of the Section 8AAAA boys basketball playoffs. The Tigers' season ends with an 18-9 record.

Brevyn Spann-Ford led the Tigers with 36 points in the loss, while Kail Lindgren added 17 and Brady Underwood scored 11 points. The Spuds were led by Maleek Harden's 27 points.

In Section 5AAA, the Apollo Eagles topped the Alexandria Cardinals 75-60. Marquise Smith led Apollo with 30 points, and Renell Edwards added nine points and nine rebounds.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Sartell 59-57 in Sauk Rapids. Anthony Massman led the Storm with 17 points in the win.

The Apollo Eagles will play against top-seeded Fergus Falls Saturday night at St. Cloud State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Following the game, the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will take on Detroit Lakes.

In 5AAA, the ROCORI Spartans saw their season come to an end with a 74-55 loss to the Monticello Magic. Sam Olson and Mason Primus each scored 13 points to lead the Spartans in the loss.

In the girls basketball Section 6AA Sub-Section final, the Cathedral Crusaders defeated Rush City 60-57. Megan Voit and Meg Januschka each scored 20 points to pace the CHS offense in the winning effort.