Prep Baseball Scoreboard
The Rocori Spartans won a pair of games Tuesday afternoon to advance to a winner-take-all Section 5AAA championship game Wednesday at St. John's University. The Spartans beat Apollo 7-0 before taking down Monticello 11-4.
The Spartans and Magic will face off on Wednesday afternoon for the section championship at St. John's University. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Elsewhere, in Section 6AA, the Pierz Pioneers beat the Albany Huskies 2-0 before taking down Foley by the same score. Preston Rocheleau spun the shutout for the Pioneers in game one, while Isaac Otte shut out the Falcons in game two.
The Pioneers will meet the Cathedral Crusaders Thursday at 5 p.m. at Dick Putz Field for the section championship. Pierz will need a pair of wins to advance, as they lost to Foley previously in the tournament.