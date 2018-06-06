Prep Baseball Scoreboard

The Rocori Spartans won a pair of games Tuesday afternoon to advance to a winner-take-all Section 5AAA championship game Wednesday at St. John's University. The Spartans beat Apollo 7-0 before taking down Monticello 11-4.

The Spartans and Magic will face off on Wednesday afternoon for the section championship at St. John's University. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Elsewhere, in Section 6AA, the Pierz Pioneers beat the Albany Huskies 2-0 before taking down Foley by the same score. Preston Rocheleau spun the shutout for the Pioneers in game one, while Isaac Otte shut out the Falcons in game two.