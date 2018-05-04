Prep Baseball Scoreboard – Thursday

The Rocori Spartans beat the Alexandria Cardinals 7-2 Thursday night in Farming. The Spartans are now 6-1 on the season with the win.

Eli Emerson went the distance on the mound for the Spartans, tossing seven innings while allowing just two unearned runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Offensively, Rocori was led by Mason Primus' two hits, including a home run. Matt Waletzko and Tylor Schroeder each added a pair of hits for the Spartans in the win.