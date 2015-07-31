Power Surge Leads Twins Over Mariners

The Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 at Target Field Thursday night to snap a four game losing streak. Minnesota gained a game in the AL Central standings with the win and now trail the Royals by eight games.

After Seattle jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Seth Smith home run, the Twins smacked two home runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Brian Dozier led off the frame with a solo home run, Torii Hunter hit an RBI single and Eddie Rosario followed with a three-run shot to make the score 5-2 after one.

Aaron Hicks added a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, and Joe Mauer would add an RBI single late in the game to cap the scoring.

Rosario finished the game a single shy of the cycle and was robbed of a base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.