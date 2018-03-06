Phillies Take Down Twins’ B-Squad Monday

The Philadelphia Philles beat a Minnesota Twins squad devoid of most regulars 4-3 Monday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. The Twins are now 5-6-2 this spring.

Kyle Gibson got the start for Minnesota, allowing one run on two hits in three innings of work. Gibson struck out a pair of batters while not issuing a walk. Gregorio Petit paced the Twins' offense with a solo home run, while Brock Stassi went 2-2 with a run batted in.