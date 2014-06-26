Paul, Vazquez Homer But Rox Blow Lead In Loss Wednesday

The Rox fell to the Blue Anchors 6-5 at Knute Nelson Memorial Ballpark in Alexandria Wednesday night. St. Cloud failed to hold on to a 4-0 lead heading to the sixth inning.

Veteran Rox players Chris Paul and Boo Vazquez each homered in the game, with Paul going 2-3 to raise his average to .374 on the season.

The Blue Anchors scored a run in the sixth to make the score 4-1, two more runs in the seventh to cut the Rox lead to 4-3 and then pulled away with three eighth inning runs.

St. Cloud rallied for a run in the top of the ninth inning but stranded the tying run in Brad Strong at third base when Clay Ardeeser struck out to end the game.

The Rox are 16-13 on the season with the loss and are now five games behind Willmar in the standings.