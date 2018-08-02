MoonDogs Sweep Doubleheader With Rox

The Mankato MoonDogs swept a split doubleheader with the St. Cloud Rox Wednesday. The MoonDogs took game one at Mankato's Franklin Rogers Park 5-2, then took game two 5-4 in ten innings at Joe Faber Field.

Landon Stephens led the Rox in the game one loss with a trio of hits and a run scored, while Hance Smith contributed the other run batted in for St. Cloud. Kyle Richardson took the loss for the Rox after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing five runs on six hits and five walks.

Ricardo Sanchez, Ben Carew and Jack Barrie each posted a pair of hits for the Rox in game two's loss.

St. Cloud is now 13-13 on the second half of the season, with just ten games left on the schedule. The Rox will play a pair of games in Rochester beginning Thursday night.

First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.