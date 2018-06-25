MN Viking Kirk Cousins is Making Conversion Vans Cool Again

This weekend, Minnesota Vikings player Kirk Cousins posted a picture on Twitter bragging about his 2000 GMC Savannah conversion van. Gotta say, for being 18 years old it is in great shape! Cousins said people like to give him a hard time for driving it, but it still runs well. That's all that matters right? He also bought it from his grandparents for $5000 so it holds a lot of sentimental value. Of course it isn't what you'd expect an NFL quarterback to be driving around in, especially with an $84 million dollar contract. But knowing that actually makes me respect him more. He doesn't seem to need to live outside his means. Kirk Cousins seems like the kind of guy that would mesh well into Central Minnesota, if he would ever decide to pack up his conversion van and move up here!