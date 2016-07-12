WATKINS -- Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze is releasing more information on the damage done by tornadoes yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

The sheriff says three tornadoes were spotted by law enforcement in Meeker County. The twisters were seen in Litchfield, Watkins and in the area of Lake Koronis.

Several homes in Litchfield were destroyed and several more were damaged. Numerous trees are down and several vehicles were damaged too.

There is extensive damage in the town of Watkins. Twelve homes have major damage and 25 more have some damage. There are five businesses in Watkins known to have damage from the storms. Approximately 50 residents of the assisted living community Hilltop Healthcare Center were relocated when the roof of the center was damaged. A large portion of Watkins remains without power today.

Emergency Management personnel are on the ground assessing damage today (Tuesday).

The third twister was spotted by Lake Koronis and resulted in some building damage.

Sheriff Cruze says more updates will be provided as information comes in.

Watkins damages (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Watkins damage (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)