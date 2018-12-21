Mary Janski of Rice Wins Dream Getaway #40

Congratulations to Mary Janski of Rice -- the winner of Dream Getaway #40! We called Mary this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Mary to decide where she's going -- but she's leaning towards somewhere warm!.

Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.