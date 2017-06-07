Mariners Maul Twins Tuesday In Seattle

The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 12-3 Tuesday night at Safeco Field. The Twins fall to 29-25 with the loss, but remain one game ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago opened the bottom of the first inning by issuing a pair of walks, then served up a three-run home run to Robinson Cano that put Minnesota in a 3-0 hole. Santiago lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks.

Things got so out of control that catcher Chris Giminez was forced to pitch for the fourth time this season, and Eduardo Escobar played catcher for for the first time in his career.

The Twins will play at Seattle again on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:30.