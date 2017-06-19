Loggers Outlast Rox Sunday
The La Crosse Loggers beat the St. Cloud Rox 7-5 in ten innings Sunday night at Joe Faber Field. The loss drops the Rox to 13-7 on the season.
St. Cloud trialed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but rallied for three runs to take a 5-3 lead into the top of the ninth. The Loggers tied the game with a pair of runs in the ninth and pulled away for the win with two in the top of the tenth.
Cameron Eden went 3-5 with a home run for the Rox, and Spencer Holcomb was credited with two runs batted in.
The Rox will play at Bismarck Monday and Tuesday on AM 1390. First pitch Monday night is scheduled for 7:05, with Tuesday's matinee beginning at 11:05 a.m.