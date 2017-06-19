Loggers Outlast Rox Sunday

The La Crosse Loggers beat the St. Cloud Rox 7-5 in ten innings Sunday night at Joe Faber Field. The loss drops the Rox to 13-7 on the season.

St. Cloud trialed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but rallied for three runs to take a 5-3 lead into the top of the ninth. The Loggers tied the game with a pair of runs in the ninth and pulled away for the win with two in the top of the tenth.

Cameron Eden went 3-5 with a home run for the Rox, and Spencer Holcomb was credited with two runs batted in.